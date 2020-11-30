Kinston man who shot deputy, another man, facing federal charges for carjacking, firearm offenses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston man who was part of a manhunt after officials said he shot a Lenoir County deputy and another man earlier in November is now facing new federal charges.

Robert Lee Strother, 30, was charged with carjacking, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a federal crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted.

The charges were in relation to the shooting of Kenny Goff. Officials said Strother shot Goff then stole his vehicle at gunpoint. The vehicle was later recovered.

Strother was arrested on Nov. 21 after a gunfight with law enforcement. Officials said Strother was shot several times before being taken into custody. He was found with an AR rifle along with several rounds of ammunition.

The incident began Nov. 19 as a domestic call to the 2500 block of Lang Skinner Road. Lenoir County deputy Steven Key, 30, responded to the call and saw Strother standing in the yard with his back to the road. Key addressed Strother, who then turned around with an assault-type rifle and fired shots at Key, hitting him in the neck area.

A standoff then took place at the residence before Strother escaped, shot Goff and stole his vehicle.

Strother had his first court hearing on Nov. 22. His bond was set at $5 million. He was formally charged with the following: