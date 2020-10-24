Kinston officials prepare for VP Mike Pence’s Sunday visit

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to North Carolina this weekend.

He’s holding a rally on Sunday at the Kinston Jet Center at 6:00 p.m.

Preparations are underway, as the city prepares to welcome VP Pence.

Mayor Don Hardy’s number one concern is safety, especially after seeing the amount of people at President Trump’s Gastonia rally earlier this week.

“If you look at Gastonia, all those folks that were there, that was probably not the safest thing we could’ve done,” said Hardy. “I know we will not be doing that here for sure because we just don’t need that hot spot.”

But Mayor Hardy is excited for the event to bring extra commerce to Kinston.

“It’s always a plus to have folks from surrounding counties come to the community because they may need gas, they may go through the drive-thru,” he said.

You have to register for tickets to the event.

9 On Your Side crews will be at the rally Sunday, with coverage on our website and WNCT news.