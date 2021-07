KINSTON, N.C (WNCT) – Kinston Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Dakota Gray, 22, went missing early Saturday. He’s reported to be wearing blue jeans and steel-toed boots. He has tattoos on his left forearm, chest, and left hand knuckles.

He was last seen on East New Bern Road. If you have any information, please contact the Kinston Police Department at (252) 939-3160.