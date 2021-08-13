“Kinston Teens” to host a back-to-school celebration for people in need

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston Teens, a local non-profit, is hosting a back-to-school community celebration for families in and around Lenoir County. It’s being described as a one stop shop for all things assistance when it comes to help with back-to-school needs.

The non-profit is hosting the back-to-school community celebration from 10 AM – 1 PM at Southeast Elementary in Kinston. There, families can receive free backpacks, school supplies and even $100 cash cards if they get their first COVID shot on site.

Chasity Pate with Kinston Teens says it was crucial for them to plan this in a centralized area where the needs are most seen.

“So actually, meeting the people where they are instead of the people coming to us is very important, so they won’t have to have a long drive all over Kinston just to get free supplies for school,” said Pate. “We are seeing a lot of food insecurity, a lot of just kind of looking for where can I get my school supplies since school is starting back.”

The event is in collaboration with the NC Counts Coalition Pate says this is another way for each of them to get the word out about the importance of this event.

“It’s so important for Kinston Teens to kind of be on the back end helping you get that, that’s one less thing for you to have to worry about.”

The event will also have a DJ and other fun but has been scaled back already due to the rise in delta variant cases.

Pate says they will offer both drive and walk up options for families to ensure everyone feels comfortable.