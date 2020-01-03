Kitty Hawk Police seeking suspect who dumped tons of items behind Walmart illegally

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WNCT) Kitty Hawk Police are searching for the suspect who decided to pile their junk behind Walmart instead of disposing their items the legal way.

On January 1 around 6:30 p.m. officials said someone dumped the following: a ping pong table, mattresses, a couch and assorted piles of construction debris.

The suspect vehicle is a black Chevrolet Silverado crew cab pick-up with silver factory wheels on the front and black wheels on the rear.

The truck has stickers on the left rear window, a toolbox and was pulling a yellow-colored trailer with a saw-horse, assorted tools and an extension ladder on it.

If you have any information about this illegal dumper’s identification, please contact the Kitty Hawk Police Department at (252) 261-3895 or send a private message and someone will respond back to you.

All information is confidential.