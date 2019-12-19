KPD: 2 men arrested after stolen property found during search

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Two men were arrested in Kinston after a search warrant was served and stolen property was found.

During the search, the Kinston Police Department said they found two stolen handguns from Lenoir County and several pairs of shoes believed to have been stolen from a vehicle in Kinston.

Arrested during the search were 24-year-old Hyquil Jones of Kinston and 43-year-old Cory Fields also of Kinston.

Jones is being held under a $50,000 bond.

Fields is being held under a $2,5000 bond.

Both are currently in the Lenoir County Jail.