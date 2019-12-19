KPD: 1 wanted, 2 arrested in Kinston after break-in case

Live Now
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) 1 man is wanted and two men have been arrested in Kinston for a vehicle break-in that occurred on November 26.

20-year-old Kewon Hardy of Kinston was located after Kinston Police Department was patrolling in the are of S. McDaniels Street.

21-year-old Kobe Sheppard of Kinston was already arrested for his involvement in this incident.

The third suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Reginald Branch of Kinston.

Officials are trying to locate Branch.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mr. Branch is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department, officials said.

