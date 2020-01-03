KPD: 72-year-old assaulted, suspect wanted

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A 72-year-old woman was assaulted in a parking lot in Kinston.

On Thursday at approximately 6:25 p.m. officers with Kinston Police Department were called to 106 E. Vernon Avenue in reference to an assault.

Upon their arrival officials said they found a 72-year-old female who was attacked in the parking lot.

Officials said it appeared the suspect assaulted the woman and then attempted to steal her 2019 black Toyota RAV4.

Officials said she fought back and was able to get away from the suspect and into the store for help.

The suspect fled the scene on foot leaving from the front parking lot, on the McLewean Street side, north from the rear of the business.

The victim was transported to Vidant Medical Center.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The Kinston Police Department is actively seeking anyone with knowledge of this incident, or who may have seen any suspicious activity in this area to contact them.

Anyone who may have information or any video related to this incident, contact the Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444 or the Kinston Police Department at 252-939-3160.