KPD investigates after man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Kinston Police Department is investigating an incident after responding to a victim with a gunshot wound at a local hospital.

On Sunday at approximately 4:16 a.m., Kinston Police responded to UNC Lenoir in reference to a subject that had arrived with a single gunshot wound to the right leg.

Officials said, a 23-year-old male from Snow Hil refused to provide officers any information about where this incident occurred or any suspect information.

The man was later transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for further medical treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department.

