LaMelo Ball among 4 Hornets players entered into NBA COVID safety protocol

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – LaMelo Ball is among four Hornets players who have been entered into the NBA’s COVID-19 safety protocols, the team announced Saturday.

Ball joins Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee, and Terry Rozier who have all been placed into the league’s health and safety protocols.

The league’s policy states that a player who tests positive must isolate for 10 days. A player can return by providing two negative PCR tests that have been conducted within a 24-hour period.

The Hornets (13-11) are set for another big west coast road trip beginning December 13 all the way through the end of the year. They are currently on a 3-game skid. Ball scored 36 points in 41 minutes in Wednesday’s 127-125 loss at Milwaukee.

The Hornets play on Sunday against the Hawks in Atlanta at 5 p.m.