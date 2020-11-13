Last day for county canvassing in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The United States has hit another milestone in the 2020 election process. County officials are now canvassing all results from last week’s votes.

Canvassing is when local or state board of elections determine if votes are legitimate or not. It helps make sure there is nothing wrong with the ballots and there is no fraudulent activities. When canvassing takes place, members of both Democrat and Republican parties work together to ensure fairness within the process.

“It really helps you to appreciate that every vote matters and that you have a board with both Republicans and Democrats on it that have to agree to results of the election,” said Democracy NC Regional Manager Marques Thompson.

While North Carolina’s county canvassing wrapped up Nov. 13, the State Board of Elections is holding its canvass on Nov. 24.

