Last-minute Jacksonville shoppers hit the stores

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Stores are keeping their doors open for last-minute shoppers in Onslow County.

Big retail stores like Target are staying open until 10 p.m. in Jacksonville.

The National Retail Federation said 56 percent of shoppers plan to buy their last gift the week before Christmas.

Between November 1 to December 31, the NRF forecast sales to total to $730 billion.

A survey conducted said consumers plan to spend an average of $1,047 on shopping. It’s an increase of four percent over last year.

9OYS asked viewers on Facebook if they were early or late shoppers. 65 percent preferred to shop early versus the 31 percent who purchased their gifts at the last minute.

Shopper, Krystle Hensley is among the 31 percent.

“I’m definitely one of those people that’s always like your gift is in the mail.​ You might get it after Christmas,” said Hensley.

But Jacksonville resident Tina Sbrocco is one of many that prefers to buy her gifts months in advance.

“Yes, I’m an early shopper because I don’t like to wait until the last minute plus I like to budget​ out my money and if you try to buy everything at one time at the end of the year, then it’s so expensive,” said Sbrocco.

Small stores like Fanci Friends Boutique sees the benefits of staying open the day before Christmas. The owner, Jessica Warlick said business is booming compared to last year.

“This year, I mean has tripled our season. It has been a wonderful year. We’ve been super blessed,” said Warlick.

Shopping small can benefit the local economy and create more job opportunities. Warlick said this time of year is their busiest and can help offset during the offseason.

“Like January, starting off in February when it’s not so busy people are just getting back in the flow​ of not the hustle and bustle,” said Warlick.

Fanci Friends closed at 3 p.m. Tuesday but below are businesses that are open on Christmas Eve:

Marshalls closes at 6 p.m.

Target closes at 10 p.m.

Best Buy closes at 6 p.m.

Publix on Western Blvd. closes at 7 p.m.

Ross Dress for Less closes at 10 p.m.

Hobby Lobby closes at 5:30 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter on North Marine Blvd closes at 6 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods closes at 6 p.m.