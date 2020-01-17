Laurinburg police search for man accused of punching school bus driver, stomping on her head

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – Police in Laurinburg is looking for a man they say punched a school bus driver in the head and then stomped on her head when she fell to the floor of the bus on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the department posted information on its Facebook page about the incident.

Police say that on Tuesday, officers responded to the 300 block of Park Drive for a report of a school bus driver being assaulted.

The victim is a 47-year-old woman who is a Scotland County bus driver. Officers were told that she had stopped to pick up children who ride the bus when Kenneth Latrell Revels, 46, of Hackamore Lane in Laurinburg, entered the bus without consent and began punching the victim in the head and neck. Police say the woman fell to the floor of the bus, at which point Revels began stomping on her head.

During the assault, the victim tried to keep her foot on the brake so the bus wouldn’t continue to move while the children were inside. Revels fled from the scene on foot, according to police. No children were hurt.

Police now say this was an isolated incident and that an investigation revealed that Revels and the victim were previously in a dating relationship. The assault was captured on the bus’s video surveillance system.

Warrants were obtained for Revels, for violating a Domestic Violence Protection Order, Assault on a Female, Assault on a School Employee, Disorderly Conduct on a School Bus, Entering a School Bus Unlawfully, Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle, Assault With a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill, and Assault With a Deadly Weapon in the Presence of Minors.

Police say it was determined that Revels had used his hands and feet in a way that they were considered deadly weapons in the incident.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Kenneth Latrell Revels is urged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211 or the Scotland County Emergency Operations Center at 910-277-3231.