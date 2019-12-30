Law enforcement reinforces Booze It & Looze It campaign for New Year’s Eve

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Jacksonville Police Department is offering safety tips to assure a safe and happy New Year’s Eve.

JPD is an active participant in the NC Governor’s Highway Safety “Holiday Booze it and Lose It”, a statewide safety initiative to remove impaired drivers from our roadways during the holiday season.

Lt. Sean Magill, JPD Traffic Supervisor says, ” “It takes only one or two drinks to slow steering, braking judgment and reaction time. If you are going to be drinking on New Year’s Eve, use a designated driver.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), alcohol-impaired-driving fatalities decreased by 3.6 percent from 2017 to 2018. NHTSA reported 10,511 deaths from drunk-driving crashes in 2018 and that 29 percent of all motor vehicle traffic fatalities in 2018 were caused by drunk driving.

JPD suggests downloading a rideshare app such as Uber or Lyft or to program the phone number of taxi companies into your phones before celebrating.

The following tips are offered: