Lawsuit launched over Trump’s rollback of Clean Water Act Protections

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Opponents of the rollbacks in protections will allow polluters to pave over wetlands, dump pesticides, mining waste and other pollutants in our waterways.

Waterkeepers said they hope this lawsuit will protect our wetlands.

“So that means wetlands will be able to be filled streams can be filled and dredged and polluters can dump in them without a federal permit,” said Jill Howell, Pamlico Tar River Keeper.

Sound Rivers and a number of environmental groups and clean water advocates filed a formal notice of intent to sue the Trump administration Tuesday for the recent rollbacks in the Clean Water Act.

Howell said the rule ignores that all waterways are connected. Reduced protections increase the risk that pollution will flow into bigger bodies of water.

“In North Carolina, we have plenty of water quality problems and our rivers and streams. To strip protections from these smaller streams and wetlands, it impacts the water quality in our larger rivers where people are out fishing and swimming and drinking water sources as well,” said Howell.

She said protections being removed are not only a problem for water quality but flooding events.

“Wetlands play a vital role in flooding concerns in North Carolina wetlands offer flood storage and we know that flooding is only going to be getting worse,” said Howell.

Environmental organizations across the country will meet soon to discuss their next steps.