Live: Lawyers for family of Andrew Brown Jr. to share autopsy results

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City remains under a state of emergency ahead of the release of body camera footage of the law enforcement killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

Last Wednesday, Brown was shot and killed by deputies that were serving an arrest warrant. The community continues to call for transparency nearly a week later.

Some members of Brown’s family were able to watch about 20 seconds of body camera video from one deputy on Monday. They are calling his death an “execution.” His hands were on the steering wheel and deputies ran up to the vehicle, and the family says he was trying to drive away to avoid being shot.

An attorney for the family says they lost count how many shots were fired in the 20 seconds that was shown to the family. They added that shots were already being fired when the video started.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, the family’s legal team plans to share the results of an independent autopsy investigation in front of the county sheriff’s office.

The Pasquotank County NAACP and church leaders are also set to meet with attorneys to declare a “moral emergency” in the country.

“What we see happening in Elizabeth City with a man shot in the back and the inept way the investigation is being handled by the District Attorney and Sheriff is a moral failure,” said Bishop Barber II.

“The Black Belt is witnessing a heinous indiscretion,” said Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the North Carolina conference of the NAACP. “The lack of transparency is not only disturbing; it is time for intervention from statewide policy makers including Attorney General Josh Stein and Gov. Roy Cooper to rise up and do what you were elected to do. I reaffirm the NC NAACP’s commitment to holding all lawless enforcement accountable, and I reiterate we will not stand idly by and watch North Carolina become another Minnesota.”

At 3 p.m., church leaders will have a news conference after the private meeting at Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church.

Later today at 5 p.m., protests are expected to continue. Protests have been peaceful in the days following Brown’s death, including on Monday night after the family shared what they saw on the bodycam footage.