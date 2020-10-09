LCS partners with local businesses to offer free Wi-Fi to students

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Lenoir County Schools is working with local businesses to make sure students have something essential for remote learning — Wi-Fi access.

The district is currently using a mix of in-person and online instruction.

The program is called ‘Park and Learn.’

Parents and their children can drive up to one of Lenoir County’s participating businesses, connect to the Wi-Fi and use it to send in school work.

Owner of Queen Street Deli, Leraine Tolston, knows what it’s like to lack a high-tech connection.

“I did not have internet at my home until 2017,” she said. “We were without internet because of where we live because we live in a rural community.”

That’s why Tolston is offering her business’ Wi-Fi for free as part of the Park and Learn program.

“They can sit out there in their car if they feel more comfortable, but they’re welcome to come in and they don’t have to purchase anything and just do their school work,” she said.

LCS spokesman, Patrick Holmes, says lack of internet is an issue in the county, especially when so many students are learning remotely.

“About 10 percent of our students don’t have the kind of internet service they need to do the kind of work they need to be doing,” said Holmes.

LCS is looking for more Park and Learn sites, so students all across the county can easily access a location.

If you and your business are interested in becoming one, contact Patrick Holmes at pholmes@lenoir.k12.nc.us or call the district office.

For a list of current Park and Learn locations, click here.