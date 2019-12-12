Lenoir Co. Health Department looks to the community for public input

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Lenoir County Health Department offers services such as immunization, family planning services, health education programs, restaurant inspections and more.

As the end of the year approaches, they’re turning to the community for some feedback.

Right now they are asking the public to fill out a five-question anonymous survey regarding the department’s services.

The health department sends out several surveys throughout the year, and right now they are asking not only clients to participate but anybody from the community.

This information from the community helps the department understand what is needed from the county.

“We need to know on their neighborhood level what does health look like to them and what do they need, what resources and programs do they need to maintain that health and so these survey results are utilized,” says Pamela Brown, the health director of the Lenoir County Health Department.

If you would like to participate in the anonymous survey you can take it here.

For more information on services provided by the Lenoir County Health Department, you can visit their website or Facebook page.

They can also be reached at (252) 526-4200.