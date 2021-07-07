Lenoir County Emergency Services prepares for possible impacts from Elsa

People in Tarpon Springs, FL, are seeing high water as Elsa passes through the state.

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — People across Eastern North Carolina are preparing for what might come this way, as Elsa approaches North Carolina.

Leaders with Lenoir County Emergency Services are keeping in constant communication as they await Elsa.

“We as the Emergency Services and the Emergency Management for Lenoir County are continuously monitoring the storm,” said Jerri King, director of Lenoir County Emergency Services.

Elsa is headed north after making landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast Wednesday. As Elsa make its way to North Carolina, King said there’s no time like the present to prepare for severe weather. She’s warning people to be ready for possible power outages.

“Some of those items they could be preparing to get would be like a flashlight with extra batteries,” she said. “Make sure they have a charger, that their phone is charged up sufficiently so if the power does go out they still have mobile access to the outside. Make sure you have cash because if power goes out, ATMs aren’t going to work. Make sure you have gas in your vehicle.”

King said she recommends people have enough food to last at least three days.

“Make sure they have nonperishable foods that wouldn’t require heating and that they have water and that would be one gallon per person for three days,” she said.

If a tornado warning is issued in your area, King said this is what you should do.

“If you live in a multi-story home, you’re going to want to be on the lower story interior room that is not near any windows,” said King. “If you live in a mobile home, you’re going to want to seek shelter other than that mobile home.”

Most importantly, King wants the people of Lenoir County to stay safe.

“Stay aware of what’s going on,” she said. “Monitor the weather and if they can, the biggest thing, make sure you have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts.”

King warns it will be important to remain weather-aware on Thursday.