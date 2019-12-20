Let It Glow winners announced for Uptown Greenville Storefront Decorating Competition

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Uptown Greenville has announced the winners for the 2019 Uptown Storefront Decorating Contest.

There were over a dozen entries and nearly 200 votes were cast.

Congratulations to the winners:

1 st Place: Sup Dogs

Place: Sup Dogs 2 nd Place: The Sojourner

Place: The Sojourner 3rd: The Greenville Museum of Art

Storefronts were voted on by the public through an online voting tool hosted on Uptown Greenville’s social media platforms.

Each winner will receive a gift card to an Uptown merchant of their choice and bragging rights for the year.

Many Uptown merchants created unique window displays incorporating holiday decorations, such as trees, snowmen, snowflakes, window art, and twinkling lights.

These decorations will remain up throughout the holiday season for the public to enjoy.