THIS STORY IS BEING UPDATED WITH NEW INFORMATION AS IT COMES IN.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There are multiple reported injuries from a shooting and a suspect on foot at Michigan State University, according to the school’s police and public safety department.

MSU Police say shots were fired and they are warning of an active shooter. The suspect is allegedly a short man with a mask.

At this time there is no word how many have been injured. Police said the incident reportedly happened at 8:18 p.m. inside Berkey Hall.

MSU police will be giving a briefing at 11 p.m. and you can watch it right here on this page. In addition, police are saying not to come to campus on Tuesday and all campus activities are canceled for 48 hours, including athletics and classes.

The suspect is believed to be on foot, MSU police said.

Students are instructed to secure in place and run, hide or fight if necessary.

Victims are being taken to Sparrow Hospital, but multiple halls have been cleared, MSU Police said.

“Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured,” MSU Police said.

At 9:26 p.m. police said there was another reported shooting at IM East and there are multiple injuries. Later on, they said IM East is being secured.

6 News is on scene and saw people being escorted from Berkey Hall and they appeared to be bloody.

Police said it appears there is only one suspect at this time.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer tweeted about the situation at 9:28 p.m. and said she has been briefed about it.

“Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more,” Whitmer said.

LIVE ON CAMPUS

Michigan State Police troopers were seen with rifles instructing people to stay inside and away from windows.