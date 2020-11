GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- An attorney representing members of the East Carolina University women's teams cut by the school earlier this year due to budget constraints sent a letter to the interim chancellor seeking to have those teams reinstated under Title IX.

The letter was from Arthur H. Bryant of Bailey Glasser LLP of Oakland, Calif., and was addressed to Dr. Ron Mitchelson. The three-page letter lays out specifics on why the teams should be reinstated. It stated that -- if necessary -- a class action lawsuit would be filed against East Carolina University "for depriving women athletes and potential athletes of equal participation opportunities, athletic financial aid, and treatment in violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972."