Local business owner highlights other businesses recovering from pandemic with new initiative, 52 weeks of local light

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – “Local support local support local.”

For Jenna Gifford, that’s how local businesses and small towns will survive the pandemic. Gifford owns Jenna’s just-in boutique in New Bern.

“It was really hard when we got shutdown in march it was scary,” Gifford said.

Just like many other local businesses, Gifford said she took a huge hit at the start of the pandemic.

“We started doing Facebook live sales while we were shut down because we didn’t want to close. We needed to figure out a way to generate a revenue and not permanently close,” she said.

Gifford’s boutique got a lot of business from the Facebook live sales in the form of customers and followers. So she wanted to help other local businesses through her new social media initiative, 52 weeks of local light.

“I’m doing a live interview asking them how they got into this business, what’s the story behind their business so that people fall in love with them even more than they might already be or get to know them when they didn’t know them,” she explained.

Gifford said many stores have closed in New Bern. She’s doing her part to keep New Bern alive and thriving into the future.

“It’s is very important to stick with the people that are local even if you’re paying a few dollars more because if you keep supporting the big players and not the little players we wont have the little players in a few years and then what will a small town look like.”

Gifford is highlighting her 8th business this week on her Facebook page.