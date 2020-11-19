Local economic developers start relying on technology to secure deals due to COVID

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Local developers say COVID-19 isn’t keeping companies from moving to the E ast .

But economic developers are making adjustments due to the pandemic and some of those changes may be permanent.

Locally these developers are switching from in-person visits and trade shows to virtual ones. It’s not just happening here in the east, but globally, too.

Developers with the Greenville-ENC Alliance tell 9 On Your Side they’re using platforms like Microsoft Teams to show and review documents. They’re also using applications like Google Earth and Street View to show available sites to business investors.

Economic development is already closely tied to technology.

Brad Hufford is the alliance’s Vice President of Business Development. He tells us these changes may last beyond the pandemic.

“Thinking of these virtual visits and how difficult it would be for company executives and site selectors from all over the world really to come and take a week off from what they are doing to go visit 4 different states, for different sites, spend about a half a day in each,” said Brad Hufford, Vice President of Business Development, Greenville-ENC Alliance.

Planning for bringing a new business to an area starts months if not years in advance.

Developers say there are global companies considering expansions here or relocations to the east because of our state’s high-ranking business climate.