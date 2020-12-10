Local expert weighs in on COVID vaccine effectiveness

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina could receive its first round of COVID-19 vaccines within days.

Right now, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are said to be more than 90 percent effective. But Dr. Rachel Roper with ECU’s Brody School of Medicine says the question is, how long will that effectiveness last?

There are still unknowns with COVID vaccines.

“We’ll have to find out over time how effective these vaccines are long term,” said Roper. “We don’t know if the people will be able, even after they’ve been vaccinated, be able to get infected and spread the virus.”

But Roper says early reports are promising.

“They’ve tested 30,000, 40,000 people and the safety data has been very good overall.”

Of course, no vaccine is 100 percent effective.

“One of the patients in one of the trials that had been vaccinated was still severely ill and had to be hospitalized,” said Roper. “It’s not perfect, and probably never will be.”

Roper says the coronavirus has one large piece of genetic material. The flu has eight different pieces.

“The reason we get a new flu shot every year is because flu changes its genome pretty dramatically every year,” she said.

Roper expects we won’t need yearly COVID shots, since there aren’t multiple strains. At least, not yet.

“It will have mutations over time and that is a concern,” she said. “It could mutate away from this vaccine protection.”

Dr. Roper also has a message for people concerned about how quickly these vaccines were created.

“We have been studying vaccines and developing technologies for decades,” she said. “We were already prepared to make a vaccine rapidly.”

Dr. Roper says the COVID vaccines is safe, and when the time comes, she’ll roll up her sleeve and get her shots.