Local fishing club continues to reel in love for the community

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The local fishing club of Onslow County continues to support the children of the community.

The Onslow County Partnership for Children has announced they received $4,195 donation from the Bass Angling Southern Style fishing Club.

The funds will support the agency’s efforts to empower families and strengthen the community’s resiliency by providing resources and services that support the healthy development of children and help prepare children for success.

Jeff Farmer, President of the Bass Angling Southern Style Fishing Club said, ” “We are proud to support the Onslow County Partnership for Children and their efforts focused on creating healthy environments for kids to grow up in. We share with OCPC the belief we must always look for ways to invest in the future of our children.”