Local health expert reacts to new CDC guidance for fully vaccinated people

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — The CDC is releasing new guidance for fully vaccinated people.

The organization announced Monday that people who have received their vaccines can gather without practicing COVID precautions. There are some exceptions.

“They can really breathe a little bit easier,” said Kristen Richmond-Hoover, Onslow County’s public health director.

The CDC said fully vaccinated people can gather with other fully vaccinated people without masks and social distancing.

“It’s going to allow a lot of families to get together that have not been able to see each other in quite a long time,” said Hoover.

Hoover said this is great news, especially for people 65 and older.

“The biggest impact is for those older adults that have stayed away from visiting with family members and grandchildren,” she said.

Hoover wants to make it clear that this guidance doesn’t apply to people who have only gotten one of their two shots.

“This guidance that’s been put out by the CDC is very specific to those who are more than two weeks out from their second dose of vaccine if they got a two-dose series,” said Hoover.

Whether you get two doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you’ll still need to wait two weeks before gathering with no precautions.

“While the first dose gives you some protection, you get the best outcomes whenever you have had two doses,” said Hoover.

Hoover said you’ll also still need a mask and social distancing in public.

“We don’t really wear buttons around that say I got my second dose or I’m fully vaccinated, so we really don’t know who we might have close contact with,” she said.

Hoover hopes this news will encourage people to get vaccinated. She said now more than ever, it’s important to get your second dose.

“Get it on time because whenever you are 14 days out from that second dose, you really do get some benefit,” she said. “You really do have some added assurance.”

The CDC also said fully vaccinated people can visit unvaccinated people without masks and social distancing if everyone in the group is low-risk for COVID.