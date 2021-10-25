Local law enforcement officers share their plans on keeping people safe this Halloween

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Halloween is this week and local law enforcement agencies across town are sharing what they have planned for the county. This year is definitely still looking different in the age of COVID but with vaccinations on the rise, it’s expected to be one of the first Halloweens with some normalcy in the last couple years.

Local officers are explaining that with many people expected to be out this Halloween, they plan to be all over town to keep everyone safe.

Sergeant Lee Darnell is the Pitt County Sheriff Office’s Public Information Officer. He says they will have deputies placed strategically across town to keep those out and about safe.

“We make sure that there are deputies throughout the counties and in very well chosen districts to minimize response times, to maximize our protection for the citizens,” said Sgt. Darnell. “We want to make sure the motorists behave themselves, that they’re not operating impaired. That any pedestrians are safe.”

He also suggests parents keep their children well lit whether it be reflective gear or a flashlight.

With Halloween falling on a Sunday this year, a lot of the festivities are expected to take place on Saturday night. Kristen Hunter with the Greenville Police Department says it all comes down to awareness, no matter what your plans are for this Halloween.

“It’s always important to know your surroundings, be familiar if you are going trick-or-treating with the neighborhoods that you’re going into the people that you’re stopping by to visit with,” said Hunter.

GPD, PCSO and other partners also plan to have portions of Downtown and Uptown Greenville sectioned off on Saturday to keep those in the area safe as they expect these areas to have some of the most people.

We will update this article when maps are made available to us of where those shutdowns will be.

In addition, PCSO will host its annual ‘Trunk a’ Treat’ Wednesday, October 27th. See the flier below for more details on that event.