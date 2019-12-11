Local lawmaker reacts to articles of Impeachment

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) New developments in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. Tuesday House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment and lawmakers from the east are reacting to the news.

This is the 4th time a U.S. President has ever faced impeachment. Lawmakers are weighing in on both sides of the aisle, including Republican Congressman Greg Murphy. He represents the 3rd congressional district in North Carolina.

“It’s disappointing that Democratic leadership continues to drag our country through this divisive exercise in partisanship. The evidence has shown the President has done nothing wrong,” said Congressman Murphy

Tuesday House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment:

Abuse of Power Obstruction of Congress

This follows months of open and closed hearings on President Trump’s interactions with Ukraine.

“As Commander in Chief and leader of American foreign policy, President Trump has a vested interest in rooting out corruption in countries to which we provide aid. This is not an abuse of power. It is his job,” said Congressman Murphy

9 On Your Side reached out to Democratic Congressman G.K. Butterfield for comment but we did not hear anything back.