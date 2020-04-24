Local leader backs plan to jump start healthcare economy

When the coronavirus pandemic reached North Carolina, hospitals braced for the impact by postponing non-essential surgeries and procedures.

These changes to keep people safe came at a cost. Now, lost revenue is leading to layoffs and furloughs.

Representative Perrin Jones is backing a plan to jump start the health care economy.

The proposed plan offers a framework to bring back non-essential surgeries.

It comes from the North Carolina Society of Anesthesiologists, a group that Representative Jones is a part of.

The first step to the plan is pre-operative COVID-19 testing in addition to the following other measures.

“The ability to have adequate protective equipment, you have to look at hospital capacity, and then you have to look at patient factors and the type of surgery that they’re having,” said Representative Jones.

He says the proposed plan is possible because people in North Carolina have been doing their part to stay home and social distance.

“All of these measures were taken to prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed,” said Jones. “Well now if the curve is flattening, we’ve bought the system time and they should be able to increase capacity.”

Representative Perrin Jones says if the health care economy restarts, it could lead to re-opening the economy as a whole.

“So does that mean we go back to exactly how we were in say, January? Probably not right off the bat. But it should mean that we’re able to think about letting people go get a haircut or go sit down at a restaurant,” he said.

With surgeries restarting, more money will be coming into hospitals meaning the boost in revenue could be enough for some laid off or furloughed healthcare workers to return to their jobs.

“The hope is that if we can start doing some of these procedures, restart the healthcare economy, that some of these furloughed workers, some of these people who had their hours or wages cut would be able to get those reinstated,” said Jones.

According to Jones, this is the first plan of it’s kind in the country, but other states are working towards the same goal.

Across the state, hospitals began restarting non-esssential surgeries Wednesday and once a few hiccups are worked out, the numbers will increase.

Right now the proposal is being reviewed by the North Carolina Hospital Association and the North Carolina Medical Society.

Jones expects both organization to endorse the plan and for it to pave the path to recovery in North Carolina.