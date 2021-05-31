Local non-profit working to keep elderly communities, family members informed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A local non-profit is working to make sure our seniors don’t get left behind from a lack of resources.

The Pitt County Council on Aging is A non-profit working specifically to help older people with needs they have from food insecurity all the way to helping with transportation to medical appointments.

“If you have any questions about aging or old people or services, we are the go-to people,” said Executive Director Rich Zeck. “We are going to guide you, give you resources, information, referrals to whatever it is you need.”

Zeck says they offer many services including food transportation to help combat food insecurity, and also, a mobile library.

“For seniors, particularly in Pitt County because we are so rural, so isolated, it’s hard to get food to them because many don’t travel, and they have restricted physical capabilities to get out, said Zeck. “The Bookmobile is actually, it looks like a bus, and you walk up into it, and it looks like a library with two rows of books and magazines and audio of any and everything you can imagine.”

They also make sure to help out in the transportation department. Helping seniors and families get their loved ones to appointments they need.

“When you have a low-income situation in the family, driving someone to dialysis three times a week is not only financially draining on a family but also very taxing physically.”

Zeck says it’s all about making sure elderly people stay in the know.

“For them to come back it’s another step in the return to normalcy.”

If you or anyone you know is interested in volunteering click here. There you will also find ways to donate to non-profit.