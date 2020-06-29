Local organizers holding virtual film screening to address climate disasters

CRAVEN/CARTERET N.C. (WNCT) – We are in hurricane season. Groups in the East are bringing attention to climate disasters and how communities can recover.

A virtual film screening and panel, re-visioning recovery, is a free event hosted by a number of local Carteret and Craven counties organizers.

The goal is to help bring awareness to what they believe are injustices seen during climate disasters.

On June 30, Carolina Nature Coalition, Croatan Sierra Club, NC Environmental Justice Network, Craven County NAACP, and Working Films are hosting a free virtual event.

Hannah Hearn is Working Films Impact Coordinator.

She explains, “It’s part film screening, part discussion afterwards and it covers the inequities that are exacerbated during climate disasters.”

People who attend will hear from local leaders working to address these issues, like the Carolina Nature Coalition.

“It goes along with our mission, which is to raise public awareness of the environment and environmental issues. But also to engage the citizens in meaningful community action,” says Michael Schachter the President of Carolina Nature Coalition

Speakers say this event will open conversations on how to include more people in recovery efforts, and create a new normal.

Schachter adds, “we’ve got to think about changing you know a lot of the structure of how we’re doing things. The inequality which is the basis of why hurricanes have affected poor and people of color more, we’re going to have to change that and this is one of the things that the film relates to.”

Organizers believe these screenings have the power to create change.

“We see films as a way to bring audiences together so that they can hear directly from people who are experiencing the things that are covered in the documentaries, hear direct stories, kind of be able to connect on a personal level with these stories,” says Hearn.

You can RSVP and register here.

Working films will continue to hold these events throughout the year.

If you would like to stay up to date on future film screenings you can find more information here.