Local pastors gather for community prayer event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A group of Pitt County pastors is coming together with one goal–praying over the community ahead of the November 3rd election.

They may have different skin colors, genders, backgrounds and beliefs, but they came together Monday evening.

The group sang and prayed for two things: peace during the election and for a turnaround in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bishop Rosie O’Neal of Koinonia Christian Center organized the event, and says people need to see religious leaders coming together during this time.

“Come together and appreciate and value and respect each other,” said O’Neal. “That kind of caring, civility and respect is what our world needs and what our children need to see.”

Several clergy members offered prayers, including Reverend Andrew Shue of First Christian Church of Greenville.

Shue hopes their acts of faith will bring hope to Pitt County.

“The individuals who planned this and helped put this on, they are the lights that will continue to lead our community and give us the hope that we need,” he said.

This is not the first time this group of pastors has met, and they say they hope to continue hosting events in the future.