Local photography business closes its doors, customers left with no pictures

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) “They sent me an email on the 29th that said my pictures were ready for viewing. I followed the link and its gone,” said Jane Perry.

The common holiday tradition of family Christmas photos, ruined for the Perry Family.

“At this point, I just want my pictures,” said Perry.

Perry said she came to Portrait Innovations in Greenville on December 29, 2019, for Christmas photos with her entire family. She came back the next day to develop the photos, and the business was closed.

“We came back again every single day the following week and every single day they were closed,” she explains.

Perry said Portrait Innovations gave her no instructions on how to receive her photos and she never received a refund.

“I’m not happy about it. They took our money it was hard to get everybody together and honestly if I could just get my pictures I’d be happy. I think leaving people with nothing, no communication is not right,” said Perry.

The Greenville location on Greenville Boulevard looked deserted. The company website and Facebook pages are nonexistent. Neither the local or corporate office has a working phone line.

According to the Better Business Bureau, Portrait Innovations filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2017. The company shut down 63 stores.

Now, over 100 studios nationwide have suddenly closed, leaving many customers with no answers and empty-handed.

BBB said when it comes to getting your money back, customers do have options.

“Those with monetary claims against a company are advised to make a proof of claims form by writing the North Carolina western district court. They can try to get the money back that way. Another suggestion we like to give to consumers they can file a dispute with they’re credit card company,” said Alyssa Parker, Director of Communications, BBB of Eastern North Carolina, Inc.

We will continue to follow any new developments in this story.