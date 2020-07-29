Local restaurant owners react to NC’s alcohol curfew

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Starting July 31, alcoholic drink sales will be cut off at 11 o’clock every night.

Governor Roy Cooper’s order is meant to keep restaurants from turning into bars.

Local restaurant owners are worried the curfew will keep people from staying out late to eat.

Cutting back hours means losing money, but owners are most concerned with how this will affect their employees.

Sup Dogs is a popular Greenville restaurant.

“On weekdays from 11:00 p.m. to midnight, we have a good crowd here,” said owner, Bret Oliverio. “On weekends, we’re on a wait until 1:00 a.m.”

Oliverio says the alcohol curfew will cost him tens of thousands of dollars in revenue.

“We’re going to be turning away thousands and thousands of customers a month,” he said. “We’re going to lose out on a ton of food sales from 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., and then a ton of beer and liquor sales.”

Now, he has to decide how to move forward.

“With no bars and night clubs open, does it make sense for us to still be doing food at 2:00 a.m.? I don’t know. We’ll see,” said Oliverio.

For now, he will try to do what’s best for his staff.

“How can we play by the rules, but still keep our staff making money? Because that’s what it’s all about until this whole thing’s over.”

Governor Cooper’s order does not apply to grocery stores and convenience stores.