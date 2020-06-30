Local school districts prepare for Gov. Cooper’s reopening plans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – “We were very thankful for the quick turnaround that Pitt County Schools made in terms of figuring out how to do remote learning,” said Kylene Dibble.

Beaufort, Lenoir, and Pitt County School districts are asking for parents’ feedback on remote learning during the school year that just ended. Kylene Dibble is the director of Parents for Pitt County Schools. She said remote learning had some challenges.

“The thing we as parents struggled the most with was navigating different platforms and having our kids visit multiple websites to be able to get their work done,” said Dibble.

The surveys come as districts wait for reopening guidelines from the state. Beaufort County Schools is currently preparing for Governor Cooper’s decision on reopening schools.

“All of us would love to see the school open but we also have to look at COVID-19 and the safety and security of your students and your employees,” said Superintendent Matthew Cheeseman, of Beaufort County Schools.

Cooper is set to announce his school reopening decision Wednesday.

“I don’t think I’m hearing a huge siding with one plan or another. I think there are challenges and opportunities in each of them,” said Dibble.

Dibble believes parents have mixed feelings on reopening.

“I think there are some families that would certainly benefit from the option to continue online learning due to any concerns they have about sending students back. There are certainly benefit from having some way of sending our children back to school mostly for children care concerns,” she said.

State health and education officials already released reopening guidelines with three options. In Plan A, schools would fully reopen. Teachers and students would wear masks. Plan B, schools would reopen at 50% capacity with a blend of in-person and remote lessons. Plan C requires remote learning to continue.

Cooper is set to announce a decision on which option will be followed Wednesday.

