Longtime, beloved Greenville barber retires to his first love

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Pat Moore has been cutting hair in Greenville for more than 50 years. He’s cut the hair of local politicians, businessmen, and even the Avett Brothers.

He told 9OYS Amber Joseph how he’s giving up his life’s work for the love of his life.

“To get the very last hair cut this is very special it means a lot,” said Mike Horton, co-owner of Chico’s Restaurant.

For Pat Moore, being a barber is about more than just cuts and trims. It’s about friendship. That’s why Horton has been coming to the varsity barbershop in uptown for 30 years.

“Mainly because of Pat’s personality, ‘you don’t care nothing about my hair cut?’, Horton and Moore laugh together.

Moore is known for great cuts and cutting up. The shop feels like home to his customers and they’ve become family.

“I’ve met so many wonderful people from all over the world exchange students to professors to lawyers and bankers,” Moore recalls.

“Coming to this barbershop to me is something right out of the Andy Griffith it’s like Floyd the barber,” Horton said.

But Moore is putting down the scissors. He’s retiring to take care of his wife, who recently fell ill.

“When you see me you see my wife. We always go shopping and things like that so we were always together,” said Moore.

Moore married Betty Lou when he was 22 and she was 18. They’ve been married for 60 years. He’s willing to wrap up his career, for her.

“I’ll miss friends of course. Some of them call me up and I’ll see them out and about. So I’ll miss that but I’ll enjoy being with my wife more too,” he said.

It’s one end, leading to a new beginning.

“But everything comes to an end. I thank the good lord I’m 82. A lot of my friends died before I did a whole lot younger,” said Moore.

He looks forward to nursing Betty Lou back to health and watching the races with his sons.

“I don’t know work around the house I guess probably be some more traveling when my wife gets straightened out,” he said.