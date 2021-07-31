“Lost and Found”, building blocks of self-esteem for young girls

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new program called “Lost and Found”, hopes to build the blocks of self-esteem in young and adolesent girls.

Based on the children’s book “Lost and Found” by Licensed Therapist Richelle Smallwood, the program aims to take young girls on a journey of self-discovery and love.

“I started seeing it in some of my young adult clients and some older adults females, and it would always trace back to the root of what their problem was, it was self-esteem.” Richelle Smallwood, MSW, LCSW

The book describes a young girls journey of learning to lay down her self-doubt and past burdens to find herself. And it’s that journey that Smallwood wants local girls to take with her.

The program is for girls ages 12-17. It consists of 9 sessions, all in group settings. Once all sessions are completed, program participants will “graduate” the class.

Annelisa Manning attended the launch event, and has been a supporter of the program since day 1. She says it’s so important for girls to know they are not alone in the journey of searching for self-acceptance and love. That’s why she says, the fact that this is a group program makes it so special.

“Team building of self-confidence, not just one-on-one, but in a group setting with like-minded girls, it tells them that they’re not alone in this. Their journey is not a lonley one, not a singular one.” Annelisa Manning, student

The event was filled with family and friends supporting the dream of the program. Games, demonstrations, and more gave people the chance to sit and think about the purpose and importance of building self-esteem at an early age.

Smallwood hopes to build the program and move it into local schools as an offered program to their students.

Find out more: Home/Providential Care/ 115 E Main Street, Williamston NC 27892 (myprovidentialcare.com)