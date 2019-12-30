Lottery players get the chance to become the first $1 million winner of 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Education Lottery is sending 20 lottery players to New York City today to New Year’s Eve parties in Times Square and for the chance to become the first millionaire of the New Year.

During the three-night visit in New York, they’ll get to see the Radio City Rockettes and take a Hudson River holiday dinner cruise.

Then, on New Year’s Eve, they’ll attend an exclusive gala at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, featuring live entertainment and have prime viewing of the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve party with Ryan Seacrest and the Times Square ball drop.

Just after the ball drops, for the first time, a special Powerball drawing will be held to make someone the first $1 million winner of 2020.

Mark Michalko, executive director of N.C. Education Lottery says, ” “We’ll be cheering on our players as we count down to 2020. We’d love to see someone from North Carolina become the first millionaire of the New Year.”

The winners attending the trip are: