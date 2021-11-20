Man and three small children trapped, rescued after Greenville car crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the Greenville Police say a man and three small children were trapped in a car and later rescued following a crash.

Officials say the car was travelling down Allen Rd., where it ran a stop sign at MacGregor Downs Rd., crossed over a ditch, and rolled over.

Responding officials pulled a 50-year-old man and three small children ages one, three and six-years old from the vehicle.

Greenville police and Greenville Fire and Rescue were on the scene.

This investigation is still ongoing.