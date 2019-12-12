Officials: Arrest recalled for Family Dollar arrest

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Wayne County had an arrest recalled for Melvin Sylvester Harvey Jr.

As the investigation into this crime continued today, it has been determined that Harvey is NOT the person that committed this crime and the charges are being dismissed at this time.

Officials said the initial evidence pointed to this suspect but with the assistance of his family and new evidence, it has been confirmed that Harvey did not commit this crime.

PREVIOUS

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested for a Family Dollar robbery in Wayne County.

Melvin Sylvester Harvey Jr, 34, of Goldsboro was charged with:

Attempt 1st-degree murder

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

2 counts of 2nd-degree kidnapping

On November 29 the Family Dollar at MarMac was robbed at gunpoint and during the robbery, one clerk was shot officials said.

According to officials, the investigation is continuing and other suspects are being looked at.