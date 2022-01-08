Man arrested in death of 2-year-old Fayetteville toddler

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police have arrested a man wanted in connection in the death of a 2-year-old toddler.

Keshawn Ayers, 26, was apprehended Friday night along Bragg Boulevard in Fayetteville for his connection in the homicide of his girlfriend’s toddler that occurred on New Year’s Eve.

The incident was reported at 8:35 p.m. on Dec. 31 as an unresponsive child along the 2100 block of Malloy Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The injured 2-year-old boy was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, but later died, officials said.

When the toddler was injured, he was in the custody of his mother’s boyfriend, Keshawn Ayers, the news release said.

An autopsy later ruled the toddler’s death a homicide, the news release said.

Ayers remains in the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.