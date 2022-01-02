Man bites officer, rips off his badge and tries to stab him with it during fight with 3 Raleigh cops, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who got into a fight with three Raleigh police officers on New Year’s Day bit one officer, then ripped off the officer’s badge and tried to stab him with it, according to Raleigh police.

The incident began around 10 a.m. Saturday as a domestic dispute in the 3200 block of Capital Boulevard at Supreme Raleigh, which is a used car dealer, Raleigh police said.

When police arrived, a man and woman, who were in a romantic relationship, were arguing.

The man had the title and keys to a car and refused to give them to his girlfriend, police said.

When police started talking to the pair, the “boyfriend was very uncooperative,” officers said.

The man then fought with police, according to authorities. During the fight, the suspect bit an officer in the neck and then ripped the officer’s badge off his uniform, police said.

The suspect then tried to stab the police officer with the badge, officers said.

The police officers were taken to a nearby hospital to be checked as a precaution. They suffered scrapes and bruises and were released from the hospital.

The suspect was also taken to a local hospital and was later jailed, according to police.

Kenton K. Kelly, 30, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, assault with physical injury on law enforcement, injury to personal property and resisting public officer in the incident, according to Raleigh police and Wake County records.

Kelly’s bond was set at $25,000, Wake County records said.