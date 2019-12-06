Man charged with attempted murder in Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in Lenoir County.

On November 2 the Kinston Police Department responded to a call at the 300 block of East Bright Street in Kinston.

Officials said shots were fired and a man was seen shooting out of a vehicle in an attempt to shoot a 15-year-old male.

No one was injured, officials said.

Kinston police made an arrest on Friday.

Zarek Mattocks, 18, of Kinston, was charged with attempted murder and placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.