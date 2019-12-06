Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Man charged with attempted murder in Lenoir County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Kinston Police Department

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in Lenoir County.

On November 2 the Kinston Police Department responded to a call at the 300 block of East Bright Street in Kinston.

Officials said shots were fired and a man was seen shooting out of a vehicle in an attempt to shoot a 15-year-old male.

No one was injured, officials said.

Kinston police made an arrest on Friday.

Zarek Mattocks, 18, of Kinston, was charged with attempted murder and placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV