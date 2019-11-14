Man charged with DWI in overnight crash

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C, (WNCT) – A man from Atlantic Beach was arrested and charged after crashing his vehicle early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 1:43 a.m. on Old Gate Road in Morehead City.

Pic courtesy: Town of Morehead City

Police say 46-year-old Michael Meama was driving east at an excessive rate of speed on Old Gate Road when he ran off the road to the right, hit a mailbox and tree, then started to roll.

He then crashed into a home on Old Gate Road, bounced off the house, hit a boat and trailer that was pushed into a Camero, hit a 4-wheeler that then hit another house on Old Gate Road.

Police say people were home at the time of the crash, but nobody inside was hurt.

Meama was taken to Carteret Healthcare by ambulance where he was charged with the four misdemeanors, including DWI, Driving without an Operator’s License, Open Container, and Careless and Reckless Driving.