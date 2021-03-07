Man charged with shooting firearm in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C (WNCT) – A man is facing charges for shooting a firearm within city limits.

The Carteret County Emergency Communications Center received numerous 911 calls in reference to multiple gunshots heard near Bridges and Fisher Street on Sunday, March 7th just after midnight. While Morehead City Police officers were investigating the calls, officers saw a man firing a weapon in the air and then going inside of a home on Bridges Street.

Morehead City Police, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Atlantic Beach Police, and members of the Carteret County Special Response Team responded to the incident.

Officials arrested Christopher Michael, 32, without incident. Michael is charged with Discharging a Firearm within City Limits.