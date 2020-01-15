Man, dog die after being hit by car while crossing road in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man and his dog were killed after they were hit by a car while crossing Wake Forest Road Tuesday night, Raleigh police said.

Police responded to the scene near Wake Forest Road and Dresser Court Tuesday shortly after 8 p.m. A man crossing Wake Forest Road was hit after a car swerved to avoid him and the second car struck him, police said.

The man and his dog were not in a crosswalk.

The man was taken to WakeMed with life-threatening injuries where he later died. His dog died at the scene. The driver of the car that hit him remained on scene, police said.

A wreck report released by Raleigh police on Wednesday morning identified the pedestrian as Donald Lee Lawver, of Raleigh. The report shows that Lawver and his dog were hit by a vehicle traveling 33 mph. The speed limit on the road is 45 mph.

The collision remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time, according to authorities.