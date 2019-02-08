Suspect charged with murder after man found shot to death near Pinetops

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A suspect has been charged with first-degree murder after deputies said they found a man shot to death in a wooded area outside of Pinetops on February 7.

On Tuesday, detectives from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant on LiMichael Pittman.

Pittman is being held with no bond.

Detectives continue to follow up with other leads in this case.

If you have information contact Detective Johnson at 252-641-7809 or mjohnson@edgecombeco.com.

PREVIOUS

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) A man was found shot to death Thursday in a wooded area just outside of Pinetops, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were investigating a tip concerning a missing person when a body was found around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Davistown-Mercer and Jenkins Farm roads outside of Pinetops.

The body was later identified as Jamarcus Sellers.

He had been shot to death, the sheriff’s office said.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Crime Scene Unit responded. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office asked for their assistance processing Sellers’ vehicle.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office and Pinetops Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Detectives are working leads and developing people of interest.

If you saw something suspicious or heard gunshots in this area on Tuesday, February 5 around 9:30-10 PM, please call 252-641-7911 to give this information.