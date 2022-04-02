*Note: The video above is the full interview with Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting at MacArthur Center in downtown Norfolk.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:25 p.m. in the 300 block of Monticello Avenue. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other women were shot in the ankles and were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Chief Larry Boone told 10 On Your Side that the shooting happened as two people were arguing about money. He believes that the victim and shooter are related.

“I only highlight that because this is the second incident in weeks due to a lack of conflict,” Boone said in an interview.

Monticello Avenue is currently closed as officers investigate and work to evacuate the mall.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

One woman eating at a restaurant inside the mall when the shooting happened told 10 On Your Side that she heard at least 11 gunshots.

This shooting comes just weeks after five people were shot on nearby Granby Street. Three people were injured and two others were fatally shot.

“These are different times when people will do anything to settle a dispute,” Boone added. “I say that because the unfortunate incident that happened weeks ago was a result of that.”

This is the third shooting inside the MacArthur Center since 2019.

Two people were taken to the hospital and four people were arrested after a fight between two groups led to a shooting on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

Two others were shot inside the mall in October 2019.

According to Boone, half of the homicides over the past two years in Norfolk have occurred in a home at the hands of loved ones.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

*NOTE: Police originally tweeted that a woman was shot, however, Chief Boone told reporters on the scene that it was a man.