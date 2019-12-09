Man sought after indecent exposure on Amtrak train in NC, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they were looking for a suspect who exposed himself on an Amtrak passenger train in North Carolina Sunday.

Raleigh police said the indecent exposure incident happened on the #79 Carolinian train which originates in New York City and ends service in Charlotte.

The man who exposed himself did so in Rocky Mount, according to Raleigh police.

Raleigh police were dispatched at 5:15 p.m. Sunday to meet the train just minutes before it was due at Raleigh Union Station, according to police and the Amtrak schedule.

By the time officers arrived, some passengers had exited the train and the suspect could not be found, Raleigh police said.

“We likely only missed (the) suspect by a few minutes,” a Raleigh police officer said.

Police said they believe the man involved also gave false information to officials on the train.

Amtrak officials have referred the case to the North Carolina Transit Authority since the incident happened outside Raleigh, police said.